Coldplay, Selena Gomez Struggle to ‘Let Somebody Go’ in New Song

Lyric video for track arrives with band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres

Coldplay’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, has arrived and along with its release, the band dropped the lyric video for LP song “Let Somebody Go” featuring Selena Gomez. The clip features handwritten lyrics from Martin and Gomez.

On the song, Martin and Gomez grapple with the heartrending decision that comes with loving someone, but realizing it’s best to part ways. “All the storms we weathered/Everything that we went through/Now without you what on Earth am I to do?,” Selena Gomez sings on her verse. “When I called the mathematicians/And I asked them to explain/They say love is only equal to the pain.”

“Oh, when you love somebody/When you love somebody/Got to let somebody know,” the pair duet. “Oh, when you love somebody/When you love somebody/Got to let somebody know.”

The single follows previously released LP tracks “Higher Power” that they premiered with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is on board the International Space Station and “My Universe” featuring BTS, which comes in two other versions.

In 2022, Coldplay will embark on a “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. It kicks off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica, with the North American leg set to begin on April 23rd in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium.

 

 

