Watch Coldplay, Selena Gomez Showcase ‘Let Somebody Go’ on ‘Corden’

Coldplay and Selena Gomez brought their collaborative track “Let Somebody Go” to The Late Late Show last night, marking their debut television performance of the single.

“Let Somebody Go” appears on Coldplay’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, which dropped last week. The group initially released a lyric video for the track featuring handwritten lyrics from singer Chris Martin and Gomez. On the song, Martin and Gomez grapple with the heartrending decision that comes with loving someone, but realizing it’s best to part ways, trading off lyrics as they sing.

Coldplay also collaborated with BTS for “My Universe,” which comes in several versions. This week, they released a new remix from BTS member Suga, “My Universe (SUGA’s Remix),” which was born from a conversation the two groups had during a New York City lunch date.

In 2022, Coldplay will embark on a “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. It kicks off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica, with the North American leg set to begin on April 23rd in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium.