Coldplay Prepping Live Album, Concert Film to Accompany New Doc

Coldplay are prepping a new concert film and live album to be released alongside their forthcoming career-spanning documentary. The complete set, which is being referred to as “the Butterfly package,” will arrive December 7th.

The concert film and live album document two different stops on the South American leg of Coldplay’s world tour in support of their 2015 album, A Head Full of Dreams. The film chronicles the group’s November 8th, 2017 concert in São Paulo, Brazil, while the record captures the last gig of the trek, November 15th in Buenos Aires, Argentina. To accompany the announcement, Coldplay shared a snippet from the concert film in which they perform their 2008 hit, “Viva la Vida.”

Rounding out “the Butterfly package” is the band’s previously-announced documentary, also titled A Head Full of Dreams. The film was directed by Mat Whitecross, who also helmed the 2016 Oasis documentary, Supersonic. Whitecross and the members of Coldplay are longtime friends, and the forthcoming doc chronicles the band’s 20 year history.

The A Head Full of Dreams film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video November 16th, while it will also be shown in theaters for one night only, November 14th. Complete screening information is available on Coldplay’s website.

“The Butterfly collection” is available to pre-order and will be released as a four disc set (two CDs, two DVDs) and as a triple LP vinyl collection with two DVDs. Live in Buenos Aires will also be released as a stand-alone two CD set.