See Coldplay’s Joyous New Video for ‘Orphans’

One day after announcing their upcoming double album, Everyday Life, and releasing two tracks from the project, Coldplay have shared their video for one of the songs, “Orphans.”

The clip, directed by Mat Whitecross, takes a behind-the-scenes look at the songwriting and recording process for “Orphans.” We hear audio of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and a kid (presumably one of his children) working out the drum rhythm for the song, followed by footage of Martin performing the melody of “Orphans” on acoustic guitar outside of Penn Station.

The video gives us a glimpse into the studio recording process of the song before cutting to the “real” visual: Martin and the rest of the band dancing with a children’s choir, singing the fully realized version of “Orphans” against a backdrop of blooming flowers and a spinning, rustic-looking hallway.

Thursday, Coldplay released “Orphans” alongside another track, “Arabesque.” Both tracks were produced by the Dream Team, with Stromae providing vocals and Femi Kuti and his band playing horns on “Arabesque.”

Everyday Life is out November 22nd. Coldplay will make an appearance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on November 2nd.