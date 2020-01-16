Watch Coldplay Perform Recent Single ‘Orphans’ on ‘Ellen’

Coldplay appeared on The Ellen Show to perform “Orphans,” an upbeat track off the band’s recent album Everyday Life. In the clip, the musicians offer an energized take on the song while surrounded by screens illuminated with animated images. The performance is the band’s second this week, following a rendition of “Cry, Cry, Cry” in the Ellen audience.

The band released Everyday Life, Coldplay’s first album since 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, last November. In an extensive interview with Rolling Stone about the new LP, frontman Chris Martin said, “[W]e had to grow a bit of balls to be able to do this one. It’s the first time we really said what we think about some things. And it’s trying to be empathetic and it’s a bit unfiltered. It’s completely unfiltered. It’s very raw and pure.”

Coldplay have not announced any touring plans in support of Everyday Life, although the band will play a show on January 21st at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of the Citi Sound Vault series ahead of the 2020 Grammys. Martin told the BBC that Coldplay won’t tour until they find a way to make it more sustainable. “We’re taking time over the next year or two to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial,” he noted.