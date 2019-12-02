Watch Coldplay Perform ‘Orphans,’ ‘Arabesque’ on BBC Radio 1

Coldplay stopped by BBC Radio 1 to perform a selection of old and new songs, as well as a cover of Crystal Waters’ pop hit “Gypsy Woman.” The band played two new tracks, “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” off their recent album Everyday Life. The musicians also took on older number “Lovers in Japan.”

The low-key performances, recorded at the BBC studios in Maida Vale, London, showcase a more stripped down version of the band, with “Gypsy Woman” getting an acoustic touch. Waters responded to the cover on Instagram, writing, “Coldplay doing Gypsy Woman 😳. Hmmm What y’all think about this one ? 👀”







Coldplay dropped Everyday Life, a double album, in November, a follow-up to the group’s 2015 effort A Head Full of Dreams. The release is divided into two sections, “Sunrise” and “Sunset,” and the tracklisting was revealed via global newspaper ads in October.

Coldplay recently played the album in full during a YouTube livestream concert in Amman, Jordan, the band’s first time playing in the country. “These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the band said in a statement. “It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.” The band also performed on Saturday Night Live last month.