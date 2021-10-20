Watch Coldplay’s Uplifting Performance of ‘My Universe’ on ‘Corden’

Coldplay continued their week-long run on The Late Late Show with a performance of recent single “My Universe.” Appearing in front of a live studio audience, the band gave the track an upbeat, buoyant feel.

The performance of “My Universe” follows Coldplay’s collaborative appearance with Selena Gomez earlier this week for their joint track “Let Somebody Go.” Both songs appear on Coldplay’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, which dropped last week.

Although Coldplay showcased a solo rendition of “My Universe” on the late night show, the band has released several versions of the track. Chris Martin and crew collaborated with BTS on the original, as well as on a few variations of the tune. Earlier this week, they released a new remix from BTS member Suga, “My Universe (SUGA’s Remix),” which was born from a conversation the two groups had during a New York City lunch date.

Last week, Coldplay celebrated the release of Music of the Spheres by performing “My Universe” with — via video — BTS on The Graham Norton Show. Martin also spoke with Norton about the collaboration.

“It was like a classic social media rumor, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I was told BTS asked if I would do a song for them, I was like ‘That’s never gonna work,’ that’s like the movie Twins with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito,” Martin said.

“But the idea sat in my head for awhile, and then the title came through, and then this song just appeared out of nowhere one day, and I felt like, ‘Oh, this might be the one.’ It’s a love song about difficult love or love that requires overcoming some boundaries, so we thought this would kind of fit with the two of us, in some weird way.”