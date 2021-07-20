Coldplay Confirm New Album ‘Music of the Spheres’

Coldplay have officially announced their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The 12-track LP, produced by pop hitmaker Max Martin, will be out on October 15th.

The band released an album trailer for Music of the Spheres called “Overtura” on Tuesday, along with a note posted to Instagram where they announced that a new single, “Coloratura,” would be released this Friday. The next album single will follow in September.

“Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music,” the note concludes, along with the phrase, “Everyone is an alien somewhere.”

The band also released the full tracklisting for the album, although five of the 12 tracks are represented by emojis.

Coldplay shared “Higher Power,” the lead single from Music of the Spheres, back in May, and they performed the song earlier this month for Macy’s Fourth of July celebration. The band headlined the Glastonbury Festival’s livestream concert, held instead of the traditional live festival due to Covid-19 restrictions, and appeared at the 2021 Brit Awards. Later this year, Coldplay will perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, scheduled for September 17th and 18th at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, alongside Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Weezer.

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres Tracklist

1. 🪐

2. Higher Power

3. Humankind

4. ✨

5. Let Somebody Go

6. ❤️

7. People of the Pride

8. Biutyful

9. 🌎

10. My Universe

11. ♾️

12. Coloratura