 Coldplay Tease Lyrics From New Album Via Mysterious Billboards
Coldplay Tease Lyrics From New Album Via Mysterious Billboards

A fan account for Coldplay first posted about the billboards on Twitter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, NY on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ahead of the October 15th release of Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, fans have followed the band’s cryptic clues delivered via Spotify canvases and digital billboards to unveil new song lyrics from the project.

A fan account for Coldplay first posted about the completed billboard on Twitter, sharing a photo of the display in Westfield Shepherds Bush, London, which features lyrics to the album track “Biutyful” alongside a Spotify code.

When scanned, the code redirects fans to a Music of the Spheres playlist featuring the album’s lead singles “My Universe” and “Higher Power,” as well as some of Coldplay’s career-spanning hits.

“We’re excited to launch a global scavenger hunt with Spotify to unveil the lyrics from our new album Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay said in a release. “We hope fans around the world have fun following the clues and hunting down the alien billboards.”

Additional billboards will be unveiled in the lead-up to the album’s release as fans continue to use Spotify’s looped video canvases to uncover more locational details across the world.

