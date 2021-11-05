Coldplay Release Live EP, Galantis ‘My Universe’ Remix

Coldplay has dropped a new four-song live EP, Live From Climate Pledge Arena, via Amazon Music following their venue-opening show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena last month.

Along with the EP, which includes live renditions of “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You,” the band has shared a new remix of “My Universe,” their collaboration with BTS, by Swedish electronic duo Galantis.

“It’s an honor to jump into the perfect-pop galaxy Coldplay and BTS have created with ‘My Universe,'” Galantis’ Christian Karlsson said in a statement. “Putting the Galantis spin on this track was a thrill, and an absolute bucket list moment working on music with these two legendary bands.“

Coldplay will unveil a concert film to accompany the live EP, also from their performance at Climate Pledge Arena, on Amazon Prime Video on November 12th.

Coldplay’s recent album, Music of the Spheres, dropped last month.

To support the album, Coldplay has announced a 2022 “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. The Music of the Spheres Tour — kicking off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica — aims to cut direct emissions from Coldplay’s last tour in 2017 by 50%, as well as power each show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy; that includes installing solar panels at each venue, “kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans,” and transporting around a mobile, rechargeable show battery to store the energy.C