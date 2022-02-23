Hear Coldplay Cover Kid Cudi’s ‘Day ‘n’ Nite,’ Strip Down ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay have dropped new spins on Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite” and their own “Let Somebody Go” for the Spotify Singles series.

The band give Cudi’s megahit an atmospheric, piano and synth take. “‘Day ‘n’ Nite’ I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it,” frontman Chris Martin said in a statement. “This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'”

They also released an acoustic version of their bittersweet Music of the Spheres single “Let Somebody Go” featuring Selena Gomez. “I have always loved Selena’s voice and when Let Somebody Go arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with,” Martin said of the collaboration. “I’m so happy she said yes. She is wonderful to work with and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after you get to meet them.”

Earlier in the month, the band dropped the black-and-white video for “Let Somebody Go” starring Martin and Gomez as love interests.

“Let Somebody Go” is the third single from the group’s Music of the Spheres following “Higher Power” — which is up for best pop duo/group performance at the 2022 Grammys — and “My Universe” featuring BTS.