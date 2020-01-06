Coldplay, Jonas Brothers Set for Intimate Los Angeles Concerts During Grammys Week

Coldplay, the Jonas Brothers, Brittany Howard and Brandi Carlile will perform headlining sets at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles as part of the Citi Sound Vault series, set to take place the week of the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Coldplay will kick off the special set of shows, produced by Live Nation, on January 21st, while Howard will perform on the 22nd, Carlile on the 23rd and the Jonas Brothers on the 25th. Citi Sound Vault will also present a special show from the Roots and various special guests, January 25th at Live House Hollywood.

Citi cardholders will be able to register for tickets for any of the Hollywood Palladium gigs from Monday, January 6th at 7 p.m. PT until January 8th at 10 p.m. PT. Those that register and receive a code via the Verified Fan program will be able to purchase their tickets after that January 8th deadline. Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be available for the Roots’ gig at Live House Hollywood.

Last year’s Citi Sound Vault series featured performances from Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton.

Among this year’s performers, the Jonas Brothers, Howard and Carlile are all up for Grammy Awards. The Jonas Brothers will compete for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Sucker,” while Howard is up for two awards, Best Rock Performance and Rock Song for “History Repeats.” Carlile, meanwhile, is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Common,” her track with Maren Morris, while she also scored a Best Country Song and Song of the Year nomination for co-writing Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Coldplay are not up for any Grammy Awards this year as they released their most recent album, Everyday Life, last November, after the 2020 nominations deadline.