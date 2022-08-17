Coldplay Break Out the Fireworks for Euphoric ‘Humankind’ Video

Coldplay deliver a seismic performance of “Humankind” in the new video for the Music of the Spheres track.

Directed by Stevie Rae Gibbs and James Marcus Haney, the energetic clip opens with the camera taking a sci-fi-tinged journey through the streets of Mexico City that ends at Coldplay’s show at the Foro Sol stadium. The rest of the clip comprises a mix of ebullient, fireworks-filled footage captured during Coldplay’s four sold-out shows at the Mexico City venue earlier this year.

The “Humankind” video is the latest Music of the Spheres visual Coldplay have shared, following a clip for “Biutyful,” which arrived back in July. That video featured a band of puppets dubbed the Weirdos, who also joined Chris Martin for a performance of the same song on The Tonight Show.

Coldplay released Music of the Spheres last October, marking their ninth studio album and first since 2019’s Everyday Life. The band is in the middle of a run of sold-out shows in London right now, and they recently enlisted Jacob Collier and Natalie Imbruglia for a cover of the Grease song “Summer Nights” as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. Following a pair of shows in Scotland, Coldplay will kick off a fall tour of South America next month. More dates for 2023 are expected to be announced soon.