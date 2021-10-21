Coldplay Tap We Are King, Jacob Collier for ‘Human Heart’ on ‘Corden’

Coldplay continued their week-long residency at The Late Late Show with a collaborative performance of “Human Heart,” featuring guest appearances from We Are King and Jacob Collier. The singers shared vocals with frontman Chris Martin on the eternal track, performed on the late night show’s stage without the rest of the band.

The appearance follows Coldplay’s performance of “Let Somebody Go” with Selena Gomez and “My Universe.” The songs come off the band’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres, which dropped last week.

To support the album, Coldplay has announced a 2022 “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. The Music of the Spheres Tour — kicking off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica — aims to cut direct emissions from Coldplay’s last tour in 2017 by 50%, as well as power each show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy; that includes installing solar panels at each venue, “kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans,” and transporting around a mobile, rechargeable show battery to store the energy.

The Music of the Spheres Tour reaches the U.S. on April 23rd, 2022 at Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium, currently concluding June 14th in Tampa, Florida. For the majority of the U.S. tour, H.E.R. will serve as the opening act. Tickets for the stadium tour go on sale to the public on October 22nd.