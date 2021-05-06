 Watch Coldplay's New 'Higher Power' Video - Rolling Stone
Coldplay Premiere ‘Higher Power’ Video in Space

Song marks band’s first new music in two years

Jon Blistein
Althea Legaspi

Coldplay have released their new song, “Higher Power.” The band premiered the track and video in space, first sharing it with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is on board the International Space Station.

The visual features the band performing as alien holograms dance around them. “You’ve got a higher power/Got me singing every second/Dancing every hour,” Chris Martin sings on the chorus. “Oh, yeah/You’vе got a higher power/And you’re rеally someone/I want to know.”

Prior to its premiere, Coldplay linked up with Pesquet for a conversation. He showed the band the amazing view from the ISS and they discussed common ground between touring and being in space. Martin also asks Pesquet how he feels about Earth and its people while flying above it. Pesquet reflects on how borders “don’t exist naturally” and emphasizes the need for people to unite to protect Earth.

“It’s amazing how small and kind of finite and fragile the Earth is,” he says. “From space, you can clearly see it’s an oasis, it’s a ball, it’s self-contained. Everything we have is here and there’s nothing else anywhere else. So you have to use your resources wisely. You have to share, you have to work together.”

In a tweet announcing “Higher Power” last week, Coldplay said the song “arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020.” The group also noted the song was produced by hitmaker Max Martin, whom they described as “a true wonder of the universe.”

“Higher Power” marks Coldplay’s first new music in two years. The band’s last album, Everyday Life, was released in 2019.

Coldplay will perform the song on American Idol this Sunday and will also play it during the Brit Awards on Tuesday. Later this month, Coldplay will headline the Glastonbury Festival’s virtual livestream, which will air May 22nd. The lineup will also feature Haim, Damon Albarn, Idles, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

