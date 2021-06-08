Coldplay Dance Through a Dystopia in New ‘Higher Power’ Video

Coldplay have released an official music video for their recent single, “Higher Power.”

Directed by Dave Meyers, the song follows Chris Martin as he wanders around a dystopian-looking planet named Kaotica (the local alien language, “Kaotican” is featured in the video and across the “Higher Power” artwork). Despite the gloomy setting, Martin soon finds himself running through an elaborate dance routine with a group of aliens portrayed by Seoul’s Ambiguou Dance Company.

“The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we’re on an alien planet,” Meyers said in a statement. “And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power.”

Coldplay released “Higher Power” at the beginning of May, first sharing the song with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The band also dropped a video in which they perform the song against a backdrop of shipping containers as a bunch of alien holograms dance around them.

“Higher Power” marks Coldplay’s first new music in two years and follows their most recent album, Everyday Life, which arrived in 2019.