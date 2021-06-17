Watch Coldplay Perform Stripped Down ‘Higher Power’ on ‘Fallon’

Coldplay appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase the acoustic rendition of their recent single “Higher Power.” Accompanied by a group of backup singers, including host Jimmy Fallon at one point, Chris Martin and crew gave the song a pared down, intimate take.

The performance follows this week’s release of the acoustic version of “Higher Power,” a new single the band originally dropped last month. Originally a synth-pop track produced by hitmaker Max Martin, the acoustic version of “Higher Power” is instead built around rich guitar songs and the harmonies between Martin and his backup vocalists.

The song marks the band’s first new music in two years and follows their most recent album, Everyday Life, which arrived in 2019. The band premiered the track and video in space in May, first sharing it with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is on board the International Space Station.

Last week, Coldplay released the “Higher Power” music video, directed by Dave Meyers.

Coldplay have been fairly active so far this year, including headlining the Glastonbury Festival’s livestream concert, held instead of the traditional live festival due to Covid-19 restrictions, and at the 2021 Brit Awards. The band will perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, scheduled for September 17th and 18th at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, alongside Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Weezer.