Watch Coldplay Open 2021 Brit Awards With ‘Higher Power’

Coldplay performed their new single “Higher Power” during the 2021 Brit Awards on Tuesday in London. The band, who opened the awards show, delivered the song at sunset while on a barge in the River Thames.

Mirroring the group’s official video for the song, their set included dancing alien holograms. Their performance also featured colorful smoke and fireworks as Chris Martin buoyantly danced around and sang the Max Martin-produced track on a purple-and-blue lit platform.

Last week, Coldplay premiered the video in space. They first shared it with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is on board the International Space Station.

“Higher Power” marks Coldplay’s first new music in two years. The band’s last album, Everyday Life, was released in 2019. Earlier in the week, the group also played the song on American Idol. Later this month, Coldplay will headline the Glastonbury Festival’s virtual livestream, which will air May 22nd. The lineup will also feature Haim, Damon Albarn, Idles, Jorja Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.