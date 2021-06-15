Coldplay Release Acoustic Version of ‘Higher Power’

Coldplay have released an acoustic version of their new single “Higher Power,” which the band dropped last month.

Originally a synth-pop track produced by hitmaker Max Martin, the acoustic version of “Higher Power” is instead built around rich guitar songs and the harmonies between Chris Martin and his backup vocalists. “You’ve got a higher power/Got me singin’ every second, dancing every hour,” they sing during the hymn-like track’s chorus.

The band first premiered the song in May and were joined by French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet during the premiere livestream. “It’s amazing how small and kind of finite and fragile the Earth is,” Pesquet said. “From space, you can clearly see it’s an oasis, it’s a ball, it’s self-contained. Everything we have is here and there’s nothing else anywhere else. So you have to use your resources wisely. You have to share, you have to work together.”

That same month, Coldplay headlined the Glastonbury Festival’s livestream concert, held instead of the traditional live festival due to Covid-19 restrictions. Last week, Coldplay released the “Higher Power” music video, directed by Dave Meyers. The song marks the band’s first new music in two years and follows their most recent album, Everyday Life, which arrived in 2019.