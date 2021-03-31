Coldplay, Haim To Headline Glastonbury Livestream Concert

After canceling its 2021 edition, Glastonbury Festival will host a global livestream concert from Worthy Farm on Saturday, May 22. Coldplay, Haim and Damon Albarn top the lineup, with several unannounced appearances planned for the five-hour event.

IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon will also perform.

The concert will be broadcast in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the U.K., Europe, Africa and the Middle East; East Coast North America and Central/South America; West Coast North America; and Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Tickets are currently on sale for £20, €23, $27.50 and AUD$35.

Proceeds from the event will support Glastonbury’s three main charitable partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, and will help secure the festival’s planned return in 2022.

“After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle,” festival organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement. “It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

In January, Glastonbury confirmed the festival would not take place for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Tickets for this year, rolled over from 2020, will remain valid for the 2022 festival.

Glastonbury Festival livestream times: