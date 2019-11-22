Watch the Livestream of Coldplay’s ‘Everyday Life’ Concert in Jordan

Coldplay’s new double album, Everyday Life, arrives Friday, and the band is celebrating with a two-part concert in Jordan, airing live on YouTube.

The first part of the event, titled “Sunrise,” aired on Thursday night at 11:00 p.m. E.T. (see below). But you can catch the second half of the show, “Sunset,” live Friday at 9 a.m. (above). The two parts line up with the local sunrise and sunset in Amman, Jordan; Coldplay are performing there for the first time in honor of the album’s Middle Eastern influences.

This week, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that the band is holding off on touring Everyday Life over environmental concerns. Following similar efforts from artists such as Billie Eilish and The 1975, the band aims to make their shows and transportation carbon-neutral and reduce plastic waste generated at the venues.

“The hardest thing is the flying side of things,” Martin explained to BBC News. “But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered. We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s not so much taking as giving?”

Coldplay have one more show scheduled, a charity event at London’s Natural History Museum on November 25th. The proceeds will be going to environmental law non-profit ClimateEarth.