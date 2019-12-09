Watch Coldplay’s Globe-Trotting Video for ‘Everyday Life’

Coldplay have released the music video for “Everyday Life,” the title track and closer of their latest album.

The clip is directed by 23-year-old Karena Evans (who also helmed videos for Drake’s “Nice for What,” “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings”) and sees the British band performing the song around the globe in locations such as the Ukraine, South Africa and Morocco. The clip premiered on South African community TV station Soweto TV and is now available worldwide on YouTube.

The intro to the video features clips of traditional dancers around the world accompanied by a voiceover: “‘Ubuntu’ is a Xhosa word…It means ‘humanity,’ direct translation. So basically, you’ll always need the next person. You know what I mean? So one hand washes the other, the one hand does need the other to clean. That is Ubuntu. To help others, your brothers, your sisters. Even when they are strangers and you don’t know them, you are supposed to help them.”

Last month, Coldplay premiered Everyday Life, their first double album, with a two-part livestream performance in Amman, Jordan. Shortly before the album’s release date, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced that the band will not be touring Everyday Life until they can find a way to make their concerts carbon-neutral.