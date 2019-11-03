See Coldplay Debut New Song ‘Everyday Life’ on ‘SNL’

Ahead of the November 22nd release of their double album Everyday Life, Coldplay dropped by Studio 8H to perform two songs from their forthcoming LP on Saturday Night Live.

To start their set, Chris Martin performed the beginning of “Orphans” backstage at Saturday Night Live in what looked like a replica of the track’s music video. Shortly thereafter, he headed out into the audience and sat down in a chair where the band’s dancers burst out of their seats with lyric signs. Eventually the singer ended up onstage where he and his band performed in front of a lyric screen.

The band later returned to the stage to debut their new single “Everyday Life,” a contemplative ballad centered around Martin at the piano.

Immediately following their SNL performance, Coldplay also released the lyric video for the title track.

Coldplay announced Frida they would perform their upcoming double album in its entirety in two livestream concerts on November 21st and 22nd for YouTube’s Coldplay: Everyday Life – Live in Jordan. Because the band’s latest album features a plethora of Middle Eastern influences, they decided to perform in Jordan for the first time ever.

“These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the band said in a statement. “It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.”