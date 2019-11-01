 Coldplay Announce ‘Everyday Life – Live in Jordan’ YouTube Livestream – Rolling Stone
Coldplay Announce ‘Everyday Life – Live in Jordan’ Livestream

Band will perform double album in its entirety in two livestream performances on November 21st-22nd

Coldplay announced Friday that they will be performing Everyday Life, their upcoming eighth studio album, in a livestream concert event in Amman, Jordan.

Coldplay: Everyday Life – Live in Jordan will air live on YouTube (as part of YouTube Originals) in two parts, mirroring the halves of the Everyday Life double album, “Sunrise” and “Sunset.” The “Sunrise” portion will begin on November 21st at 11:00 p.m. EST, just before the album is released worldwide at midnight; local time in Jordan will be November 22nd at 6:00 a.m. GMT, or around sunrise. “Sunset” will be performed, appropriately enough, at sunset (or 9:00 a.m. EST).

This will be the band’s first ever live performance in Jordan, inspired by the Middle Eastern influences on their new album.

“These two broadcasts have been our dream since we first started work on this album,” the band said in a statement. “It’s a bit impossible and a bit scary, like all the best dreams. YouTube is the perfect home for it.”

In addition to the teaser for the event seen above, Coldplay have also posted a “press conference” on their YouTube page, starring Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen as music journalists.

Last week Coldplay unveiled two songs from the album, “Arabesque” and “Orphans,” the latter of which got its own music video.

