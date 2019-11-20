Coldplay’s New Song Pays Homage to Late Frightened Rabbit Frontman

Coldplay have released two new songs from their upcoming double album Everyday Life. One song, “Daddy,” is accompanied by an animated music video from Aardman Studios directed by Åsa Lucander, while the other, “Champion of the World,” comes with a stylized lyric video.

The “Daddy” clip was created through a combination of “live action puppetry, digitally painted sets and 2D animation,” according to a press release.

“I knew when I had the opportunity to pitch on this project that it was going to be a very special one,” Lucander said of the video. “A few minutes into listening to the track ‘Daddy,’ it spoke to me in a way that stories and visual images began to dance in front of me. And when this happens you know that you are on to something very special indeed. I tend to get drawn to emotional stories and this was certainly one I wanted to tell.”

“Champion of the World” features a co-writing credit for Scott Hutchinson, the late frontman of Frightened Rabbit whose song “Los Angeles, Be Kind” (recorded under his solo project Owl John) inspired the Coldplay track.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin explained, “When I first heard [‘Los Angeles, Be Kind’], I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway ‘Champion Of The World’ is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Everyday Life is out Friday, November 21st. Coldplay will accompany the album release with a two-part livestream performance from Amman, Jordan.