Coldplay Welcomes Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Onstage for ‘Cry Cry Cry’ Performance

Chris Martin swapped the background vocals of Jacob Collier for the live voice of Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry for a rendition of Coldplay’s 2019 song “Cry Cry Cry” at a stop in São Paulo, Brazil last week.

On Monday, both bands shared a video of the special performance that captured Martin and Mayberry duetting the sweet track. Coldplay is currently on their massive Music of the Spheres world tour and held six shows in the Brazilian city’s Estádio do Morumbi with Chvrches as an opener.

“When you cry, cry, cry, baby/ I’ll be by your side/ Don’t want us to hurt each other,” Mayberry and Martin duetted. “Or cause each other pain/ Don’t want to feel what they don’t know/ We’re in this together, baby.”

Coldplay is wrapping up its South American tour next week with a trio of shows in Rio de Janeiro. They’ll resume their tour in Europe in mid-May before returning to the U.S. for seven more shows.

The group has brought out several special guests throughout their tour, often changing a song on their show depending on the city they visit. In Argentina, they were joined by Soda Stereo for “De Música Ligera” and several other songs, while on a separate night welcomed BTS’ Jin for “The Astronaut.” In Bogotá, they were joined by Manuel Turizo to perform his smash hit “La Bachata” together.

“Chris kept thanking me for being there and I was like, ‘What? You’re Chris Martin. You’re Coldplay. You don’t have to thank me, I should be thanking you,’” Turizo told Rolling Stone about joining Coldplay onstage. “He has this human sensibility that’s incredible. In this job, people sometimes lose the human side, but they were more human than most of the people I’ve met in the world. It was special.”