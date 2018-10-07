See Coldplay’s Chris Martin Perform ‘Viva La Vida’ With Will Ferrell on Cowbell

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was joined onstage by a cowbell-toting Will Ferrell at the comic actor’s all-star cancer benefit Best Night of Your Life. The event, which took place Saturday at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, featured a solo acoustic performance of Coldplay’s 2008 single “Viva La Vida.”

During Martin’s set, Ferrell emerged onstage, cowbell in hand – a nod to the legendary Saturday Night Live sketch – as the singer performed. Martin visibly tried to stifle his own laughter as Ferrell pranced around the stage, with the two soon treating the audience to an acoustic guitar-cowbell showdown.

The event also featured Martin’s roots-heavy rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” with the night’s backing band led by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith with Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Brad Paisley.

VIDEO: Chris Martin covering 'Comfortably Numb' by Pink Floyd at Greek Theatre, LA for Will Ferrell's #BestNightOfYourLife 🔗 :: https://t.co/rbfnkUujQ5 pic.twitter.com/8yyKWxQ6HQ — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 7, 2018

Sarah Silverman, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Wolf, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Jeffries, Jerrod Carmichael and Zooey Deschanel also performed at the charity event. Ferrell even portrayed his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy while interviewing Conan O’Brien, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman. Country singer Brad Paisley covered songs by the likes of Van Halen, Don Henley, and Eric Claptonthroughout the night.

Ferrell memorably announced the event last month in a teaser where he sported a wig, fake mustache and a banana-phone.