 Chris Martin Performs Coldplay Songs, Covers David Bowie on Instagram - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next OKZoomer Is a New Dating Service for Quarantined College Kids Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Chris Martin Performs Coldplay Songs, Covers David Bowie on Instagram Live

John Legend will follow the Coldplay frontman in Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coldplay - Chris MartinColdplay in concert at the Palladium, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Jan 2020Coldplay perform on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in support for Reform LA Jails.

Chris Martin appeared on the first installment of Together, At Home, where artists perform on social media in the wake of the coronavirus.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Chris Martin performed Coldplay tracks, covered David Bowie and answered fans’ questions on Instagram Live on Monday. The broadcast is the first installment of Together, at Home, in which artists perform virtually on the platform in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Maybe 9/11 was the last time I felt like we were all together,” Martin said of the pandemic, sitting at a piano and intently reading users’ comments. He took requests from fans, including Coldplay’s 2000 hit “Yellow” and a cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars,” stopping at the chorus because it was too early for his voice to reach that octave.

“I feel like I’m on Celebrity Big Brother,” he added, laughing that his every move was visible to nearly 50 thousand people. “I was never asked to go on one of those things.”

Together, at Home is a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen. They launched a campaign called the Solidarity Response Fund, aiming to raise $675 million throughout the month of April towards COVID-19 relief.

At the end of the broadcast, Martin announced that John Legend would be the next artist to participate in Together, at Home. “You can see a real piano player who doesn’t need fireworks to play,” he said.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.