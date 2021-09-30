Coldplay, BTS’ Holograms Unite in New ‘My Universe’ Video

Coldplay and BTS have dropped their video for collaborative track “My Universe.” The song appears on Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres, which arrives on October 15th.

In the Dave Meyers-directed clip, the groups band together in hologram form alongside alien group Supernova 7 to defeat the powers that rule the Spheres galaxy. There, music is forbidden. But the musicians believe the power of song will prevail as the visual appears to convey. The Korean and English-language track advocates for unity in the midst of division. “And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides,” they sing, and they eschew those who work against them on the chorus: “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first.”

Earlier this week, Coldplay and BTS dropped two new renditions of the song, including a stripped-back acoustic recording and the Supernova 7 mix, courtesy of Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman. They also released their Inside My Universe documentary. The 13-minute film follows both bands as they record their collaboration in Korea, with commentary from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sharing how they were brought together.

Over the weekend, Coldplay and BTS both performed during Global Citizen Live.