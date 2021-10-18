Coldplay and BTS Expand ‘My Universe’ With a Suga Remix

Coldplay and BTS’ recently released collaboration “My Universe” has gotten a new remix from BTS rapper SUGA.

“My Universe (SUGA’s Remix)” was born from a conversation the two groups had during a New York City lunch date. It follows the release of an acoustic version of the collaboration and a Supernova 7 Mix reworking.

“I’m thrilled to be able to work together with Coldplay, who I’ve admired since I was a kid, and honored to be a part of this remix,” SUGA shared in a statement.

“My Universe” appears on Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, as one of three collaborations on the project, with BTS joining Selena Gomez and Jacob Collier with We Are KING. The song was originally recorded in Korea.

Since then, Coldplay and BTS have presented live performances of the song with Martin and company in person and the seven-piece pop group joining virtually.