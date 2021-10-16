See Coldplay and BTS – Via Video – Perform ‘My Universe’ on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Coldplay celebrated the release of their new album Music of the Spheres Friday by performing their Number One hit “My Universe” with — via video — BTS on The Graham Norton Show.

In an interview that followed the performance — which marked the second time Coldplay and the virtual BTS delivered the song on a late-night program, following TKTKT — Chris Martin talked about how the collaboration came about.

“It was like a classic social media rumor, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I was told BTS asked if I would do a song for them, I was like ‘That’s never gonna work,’ that’s like the movie Twins with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito,” Martin said.

“But the idea sat in my head for awhile, and then the title came through, and then this song just appeared out of nowhere one day, and I felt like, ‘Oh, this might be the one.’ It’s a love song about difficult love or love that requires overcoming some boundaries, so we thought this would kind of fit with the two of us, in some weird way.”

Martin added that he went to South Korea to work on the track, but the only people he encountered there were BTS and “loads of people in Hazmat suits.” “It was really intense,” Martin said. “We got permission from the government to go there for two days, and half of that was in a holding cell, and then I was taken to a room and BTS came in and we had the best time. And then I was basically told to fuck off. Not by BTS.”

Coldplay also revealed Friday that, despite a 2022 sustainable tour in support of their new LP, they won’t headline next year’s Glastonbury Festival.