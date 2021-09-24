Coldplay, BTS Prioritize Love in New Song ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have linked up for new song “My Universe.” The track will appear on Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres LP, which arrives on October 15th.

The song features Korean and English language-sung verses that home in on prioritizing love over differences in the uplifting track. “And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides,” they sing, but they dismiss naysayers on the chorus: “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first.”

The bands cowrote the Max Martin-produced song that serves as the second single from Music of the Spheres following “Higher Power.”

Following the release of “My Universe,” Coldplay will perform at the New York City iteration of this year’s Global Citizen Live festival on September 25th. BTS is also set to perform during the festival. Coldplay’s appearance in NYC will also feature Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang.

BTS recently performed their latest single, “Permission to Dance,” during the 76th United Nations General Assembly, where they also shared some remarks as youth ambassadors.

On Sunday, the collaborators will release an Inside My Universe documentary at 8 a.m. ET and then later that same day at 7 p.m. ET they drop a Supernova7 mix as well as an acoustic version of the song.