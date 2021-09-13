 Coldplay Tap BTS for Next 'Music of the Spheres' Single 'My Universe' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Coldplay’s Next Single ‘My Universe’ Will Feature BTS

Track will appear on the rock outfit’s upcoming LP, Music of the Spheres

Jon Blistein

coldplay bts my universe announcement

Coldplay and BTS

James Marcus Haney/Heo Jae Young/Kim So Jung

Coldplay will release a new single with BTS, “My Universe,” on September 24th.

The track was produced by Max Martin, who helmed all of Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. While Coldplay had previously shared a track list for Music of the Spheres that included “My Universe,” it was not previously known that BTS would feature on the song.

“My Universe” will be the third offering from Music of the Spheres, and the album’s second proper single. Coldplay launched the album rollout back in May with the release of “Higher Power,” then followed that up in July with the 10-minute closer, “Coloratura.”

Music of the Spheres is set to arrive October 15th. The record marks Coldplay’s ninth studio album and follows their 2019 effort Everyday Life.

Right after release “My Universe,” Coldplay will perform at the New York City iteration of this year’s Global Citizen Live festival on September 25th. Along with Coldplay, the NYC show will feature Billie Elish, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo. Other concerts will take place in Paris, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, London, Seoul, Los Angeles and Sydney.

