Watch Coldplay Perform 'My Universe, 'Human Heart' on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

The band also covered PinkPantheress' "Just For Me"

Coldplay appeared on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform four songs, including their hit single “My Universe,” which features BTS. The band also played their tracks “Human Heart and “The Scientist,” along with a cover of PinkPantheress’ “Just for Me.”

For the vibe-y performance, Coldplay was joined in the studio by We Are King on “Human Heart.” BTS stepped in for their vocal part on “My Universe” via the music video for the track.


As for “Just For Me,” singer Chris Martin said he is a new-found fan of up-and-coming London musician PinkPantheress. “I was learning about PinkPantheress, and she’s so great and talented and wonderful and from the West Country,” he said during the live performance. “It’s a brilliant, brilliant song, yeah. She’s exciting to watch what she does.”

Coldplay’s recent album, Music of the Spheres, dropped earlier this month.

To support the album, Coldplay has announced a 2022 “sustainable and low-carbon” tour that will bring the new LP to stadiums around the world. The Music of the Spheres Tour — kicking off March 18th, 2022 in Costa Rica — aims to cut direct emissions from Coldplay’s last tour in 2017 by 50%, as well as power each show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy; that includes installing solar panels at each venue, “kinetic stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans,” and transporting around a mobile, rechargeable show battery to store the energy.

The Music of the Spheres Tour reaches the U.S. on April 23rd, 2022 at Santa Clara, California’s Levi’s Stadium, currently concluding June 14th in Tampa, Florida. For the majority of the U.S. tour, H.E.R. will serve as the opening act. Tickets for the stadium tour are on sale now.

