Coldplay Announce Double Album

After some cryptic posters popped up around the world recently, Coldplay have confirmed that they will be releasing a double album on November 22nd. This will be the band’s eighth album and follows 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams.

Both the posters and a black-and-white Instagram video posted by the band featured the date November 22, 2019 — in postcards sent to fans, the band confirmed that new music is on the way, along with a storyline that is a century in the making.

“For the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life,” the band writes. From there, they confirm that the LP will include two halves called “Sunrise” and “Sunset.” The title of the album has not been announced.

Following the release of A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, with special guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. They then embarked on a massive world tour in support of the album. Last year, the band released a career-spanning documentary named after the LP, along with a concert film and live album. All were released on Amazon Prime last November.

Late last year, the band released music under the moniker Los Unidades, including the Pharrell-assisted “E-Lo.” All of the Los Unidades tracks appeared on Global Citizen EP 1, an extension of Global Citizen Festival. In 2015, lead singer Chris Martin signed on to curate music for the annual festival, which takes place in New York’s Central Park and pledges to eradicate global poverty for the next 15 years.