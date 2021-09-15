See Baby-Faced Coldplay Play ‘Yellow’ in Unearthed ‘Amsterdam Sessions’

One of Coldplay’s earliest performances outside of their native England is streaming now for the first time on the Coda Collection.

Amsterdam Sessions captures the band’s intimate studio performance in the titular Netherlands city in the summer of 2000 on the same day — June 26th, 2000 — their breakout single “Yellow” was released; Chris Martin and company’s debut album Parachutes would arrive the following month.

The trailer for the Amsterdam Sessions features Coldplay playing “Yellow” on the day of the single’s release; the performance also includes Parachutes tracks like “Trouble” and “Don’t Panic.”

Over 20 years and several hits and platinum records later, Coldplay are next set to release their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15th.

The Coda Collection — which focuses on concert films, music documentaries, and rare archival performances — is available to stream through Amazon Prime Video. The channel has previously premiered documentaries and performances from artists like Jimi Hendrix, Dead & Company, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and more.