 Chris Martin to Mentor 'American Idol' Hopefuls on Coldplay-Themed Episode
Chris Martin to Mentor ‘American Idol’ Contestants on Coldplay-Themed Episode

Band will also perform new single ‘Higher Power’ on May 9th episode

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: (L-R) Will Champion, Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform onstage as Coldplay Kicks Off Citi Sound Vault During The Biggest Week in Music at Hollywood Palladium on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi )

Coldplay

Getty Images for Citi

Coldplay’s catalog will be the focus of the Mother’s Day episode of American Idol, with Chris Martin serving as a mentor to the singing competition’s remaining seven contestants.

The May 9th episode also features Coldplay’s debut performance of their new single “Higher Power,” which the band will release on Friday, May 7th.

The episode will feature two performances from the remaining seven American Idol hopefuls: First, each will sing something as a Mother’s Day tribute to their moms. Then, Martin will appear as guest-mentor and — after speaking to and working with each contestant at a Malibu studio — help guide the contenders through the Coldplay songbook for their second performance of the episode.

Earlier this week, Coldplay revealed the impending arrival of their single “Higher Power” after fans deciphered a coded message on billboards worldwide that led them to a website called Alien Radio FM. The song is the band’s first since their 2019 LP Everyday Life.

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe,” the band said in a statement.

In This Article: American Idol, Chris Martin, Coldplay

