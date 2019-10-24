 Coldplay Reveals New Album Tracklist Via Newspaper Ads – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Selena Gomez Knows She Will Find Love in 'Look at Her Now' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Coldplay Reveals New Album Tracklist Via Newspaper Ads

The list of songs has showed up in papers around the world

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coldplay announces the tracklist for new album "Everyday Life."

Coldplay announces the tracklist for new album "Everyday Life."

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Coldplay has announced the tracklist for their upcoming double album Everyday Life. An advertisement with the list of songs appeared in the classified section of Wales’ Daily Post yesterday including 14 songs and the album’s release date of November 22nd. The album is divided into two sections, Sunrise and Sunset.

The band confirmed the authenticity of the classified ad on Twitter, with guitarist Jonny Buckland noting that he once worked at the newspaper in question. “I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale,” Buckland wrote on Coldplay’s Twitter page. “I wasn’t very good at it.”

Ads with the tracklist also appeared in Exeter’s Express and Echo, Melbourne’s The Age, Chinese-language paper Sin Chew Daily and France’s Le Monde.

Coldplay has been slowly dropping hints ahead of Everyday Life, with cryptic posters appearing around the world. Earlier this week the band announced the album’s release via a letter to a fan. “For the last 100 years or thereabouts, we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life,” the band wrote in the letter.

Everyday Life will be the band’s eighth album and follows 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. Following the release of A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, with special guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. They then embarked on a massive world tour in support of the album. Last year, the band released a career-spanning documentary named after the LP, along with a concert film and live album on Amazon Prime Video.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.