Coldplay Reveals New Album Tracklist Via Newspaper Ads

Coldplay has announced the tracklist for their upcoming double album Everyday Life. An advertisement with the list of songs appeared in the classified section of Wales’ Daily Post yesterday including 14 songs and the album’s release date of November 22nd. The album is divided into two sections, Sunrise and Sunset.

Coldplay's #EverydayLife double album, tracklist and release date confirmed by an official advert in a local UK Newspaper pic.twitter.com/SKqvw53wT2 — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) October 23, 2019

The band confirmed the authenticity of the classified ad on Twitter, with guitarist Jonny Buckland noting that he once worked at the newspaper in question. “I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale,” Buckland wrote on Coldplay’s Twitter page. “I wasn’t very good at it.”

I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn't very good at it. JB https://t.co/tYquPUn8S4 — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 23, 2019

Ads with the tracklist also appeared in Exeter’s Express and Echo, Melbourne’s The Age, Chinese-language paper Sin Chew Daily and France’s Le Monde.

Coldplay has been slowly dropping hints ahead of Everyday Life, with cryptic posters appearing around the world. Earlier this week the band announced the album’s release via a letter to a fan. “For the last 100 years or thereabouts, we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life,” the band wrote in the letter.

Everyday Life will be the band’s eighth album and follows 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. Following the release of A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, with special guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. They then embarked on a massive world tour in support of the album. Last year, the band released a career-spanning documentary named after the LP, along with a concert film and live album on Amazon Prime Video.