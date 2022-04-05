Coi Leray Teases Her Debut LP With Medley Performance on ‘Fallon’

Coi Leray gave fans a taste of her upcoming album, Trendsetter, with a medley performance of several album cuts on The Tonight Show.

The performance included an extended rendition of Leray’s hit single “Blick Blick” — a trap-tinged ode to female empowerment featuring Nicki Minaj. Also included in Leray’s set were snippets of the 24-year-old rapper’s 2021 single “No More Parties” and “TWINNEM,” which became a viral hit on TikTok late last year, prompting the release of a remix featuring Lil Baby.

Trendsetter, which drops this Friday, marks Leray’s debut studio full-length LP and boasts appearances from Minaj, as well as artists including Lil Durk, H.E.R., Pooh Shiesty and Chief Keef. The New Jersey-based rapper is slated to appear at several music festivals this summer, including Governors Ball in New York and Chicago’s Lollapalooza in support of the record.