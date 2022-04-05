 Coi Leray Teases Her Debut LP With Medley Performance on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Coi Leray Teases Her Debut LP With Medley Performance on ‘Fallon’

New Jersey rapper’s upcoming LP features appearances from artists including Nicki Minaj, H.E.R. and Lil Durk

Coi Leray gave fans a taste of her upcoming album, Trendsetter, with a medley performance of several album cuts on The Tonight Show.

The performance included an extended rendition of Leray’s hit single “Blick Blick” — a trap-tinged ode to female empowerment featuring Nicki Minaj. Also included in Leray’s set were snippets of the 24-year-old rapper’s 2021 single “No More Parties” and “TWINNEM,” which became a viral hit on TikTok late last year, prompting the release of a remix featuring Lil Baby.

Trendsetter, which drops this Friday, marks Leray’s debut studio full-length LP and boasts appearances from Minaj, as well as artists including Lil Durk, H.E.R., Pooh Shiesty and Chief Keef. The New Jersey-based rapper is slated to appear at several music festivals this summer, including Governors Ball in New York and Chicago’s Lollapalooza in support of the record.

