Coi Leray Makes TV Debut With ‘No More Parties’ on ‘Fallon’

Up-and-coming rapper Coi Leray made her TV debut on The Tonight Show with a lively rendition of “No More Parties.” In the clip, Leray is joined by a group of dancers who move to the music around a beer pong table.

“No More Parties” became a hit on its release in January after the rapper debuted a 20-second snipper of the song on TikTok. Leray released a remix of the track featuring Lil Durk in February. The song shot Leray to No. 2 on the Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 Chart in March and landed on the RS 100.

“I got invited to one of my industry friends’ parties,” Leray told Billboard about the inspiration behind “No More Parties.” “I didn’t want to go, because I didn’t have a gift, and I can’t pull up with flowers or a card because it’s going to make me look broke. I don’t want to go to parties if I can’t be genuine. Do not invite me to a birthday unless it says, “Gifts not mandatory.” I’m a people person, so I don’t mind parties, but it’s about being comfortable.

Leray’s collaboration with Pooh Shiesty, “Big Purr (Prrdd),” released in late March, also earned the rapper a spot on the RS 100. Leray features in a new single from Destiny Rogers, “Tomboy,” which got a music video today.