Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj Get What They Want on Commanding ‘Blick Blick’

Coi Leray has enlisted Nicki Minaj for her new single, “Blick Blick.” It’s the rising rapper-singer’s second single of the year following “Anxiety.” Leray’s debut studio album, Trendsetter, is expected to arrive later this year.

“Want a bad bitch like me/Keep on wishing, baby,” Leray confidently raps on the song about knowing your worth and never compromising for less than what you want, whether in the bedroom or beyond. She adds: “Eat the cookie like a Nutter Butter butter/Lick this pussy like just fa la la la.” Minaj drops her bars later in the track. “Hoes ain’t fucking with Barbie,” she raps. She later calls out the fakers. “All these PR stunts/But bitch you ain’t Puerto Ricaña.” The video drops on Friday.

Ahead of the song’s release, the rappers teased the track on Instagram, sharing a photo where they are standing back-to-back holding prop guns in a possible preview of the track’s video and the cover art.

Last year, Leray dropped her breakout single “No More Parties,” which she performed on The Tonight Show, and made XXL magazine’s annual “Freshman Class” list.

Minaj recently dropped a pair of collaborations with Lil Baby, “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”