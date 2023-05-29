fbpixel
Coi Leray Joins Tomorrow X Together for Surprise ‘Happy Fools’ Performance in Los Angeles

The singer and group performed their collab for the first time
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Coi Leray performs during 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
Coi Leray WireImage

Coi Leray surprised Tomorrow X Together fans at the band’s Los Angeles stop on their world tour to perform their collaboration “Happy Fools” on Sunday night. The show marked the first time Leray and the TxT have performed their collab together, which appeared on the group’s latest EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

Tomorrow X Together made it through the song’s first half before Leray emerged on stage for her verse. “Yeah, Gucci coats and kisses / You should know that I’m expensive / I already take a trip from Cali, now my Rollie on Korean time,” she sang before joining the group in some light choreography.

Check out the fan-shot clips below. 

The performance comes just one week after Leray announced the release of her sophomore album, Coi, due on June 23, featuring several of her own star collaborations. Among the artists featured on the record are David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng. She is also set to include previously released singles “Bops” and “Body” on the project.

Though the new project counts as Leray’s second album, she’s dropped three full-length projects — EverythingcozEC2, and Trendsetter — since her debut. The last of the three was dropped last year and featured songs such as “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj, “Twinnem,” and “Big Purr” with Pooh Shiesty.

Along with Tomorrow X Together, she’s also collaborated with Raye on “Flip a Switch,” David Guetta and Anne-Marie on “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” and Sabrina Carpenter on “Nonsense” over the past few months.

