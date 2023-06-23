Coi Leray Drops Women’s Soccer-Inspired ‘Get Loud’ Video as New Album Arrives

Coi Leray is celebrating the release of her new album Coi with the video for “Get Loud,” featuring a cameo by U.S. Women’s National Team player Trinity Rodman in time for next month’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“So happy to have worked with @coileray for the ‘GET LOUD’ music video presented by @bose TO MAKE THE BOP OF THE SUMMER 🔥🥳👀🤪,” Rdoman wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the track’s visual.

The video follows the soccer star in Leray meeting in a soccer locker room and outside a stadium as they rap the lyrics to the horns-backed song.

“Really running this shit like Matrix/Got ’em mad, take a look at their faces/All this ass, yeah, I feel like Kim,” she raps, referencing Kim Kardashian. “Margarita got a bitch on ten/Trendsettеr, yeah, we settin’ thе trends.”

The track is featured on her 16-track LP Coi, which features songs like “Make My Day” with David Guetta, which samples the Nineties hit “Pump Up the Jam” by Technotronic, “Spend It” with Saucy Santana, and “No Angels” with Lola Brooke. It also arrives as her TikTok-favorite hit “Players,” which is also on the album, was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Though the new project counts as Leray's second album, she's dropped three full-length projects — Everythingcoz, EC2, and Trendsetter — since her debut. The last of the three was dropped last year and featured songs such as "Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj, "Twinnem," and "Big Purr" with Pooh Shiesty.

She’s also collaborated with other artists over the last few months, joining Raye on “Flip a Switch,” David Guetta and Anne-Marie on “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” and Sabrina Carpenter on “Nonsense.” She also released a Latin remix of her hit “Players” with Tokischa.

Along with her LP, Leray is also set to be featured on the new Spiderverse soundtrack with her song “Self Love” with Metro Boomin.