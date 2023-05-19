Coi Leray Announces Album ‘Coi’ Featuring Saucy Santana, David Guetta

Coi Leary’s second album is on the way. On Friday, the rap star revealed that she’ll release her album Coi on June 23, featuring several star collaborations.

Among the artists featured on the record are David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng.

After announcing the LP, Leray teased the release of “Make My Day,” which samples the Nineties hit “Pump the Jam” by Technotronic. “One of my favorite songs off my project…” she wrote on Instagram, teasing the song. She has yet to reveal the upcoming project’s tracklist.

Leray is set to include previously released singles “Bops” and “Body” on the project. She also teased a song titled “Get Loud” from the upcoming album. “First leak off the project,” she tweeted.

The singer celebrated the announcement by sharing tweets from fans, including one that read, “One thing about Coi Lertsu that she’s gon SERVE the visuals,” referring to the 2000s-inspired album art.

Though the new project counts as Leray’s second album, she’s dropped three full-length projects — Everythingcoz, EC2, and Trendsetter — since her debut. The last of the three was dropped last year and featured songs such as “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj, “Twinnem,” and “Big Purr” with Pooh Shiesty. Trending Cannes Gave Johnny Depp a Comeback Shot. Then Came the Press Conference Jim Jordan on GOP ‘Whistleblowers’ Getting Paid by Ex-Trump Adviser: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Anti-Fascist. Armed to the Teeth ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Does Harrison Ford’s Indy Dirty

She’s also collaborated with other artists over the last few months, joining Raye on “Flip a Switch,” David Guetta and Anne-Marie on “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” and Sabrina Carpenter on “Nonsense.” She also released a Latin remix of her hit “Players” with Tokischa.

Along with her LP, Leray is also set to be featured on the new Spiderverse soundtrack with her song “Self Love” with Metro Boomin.