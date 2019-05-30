×
Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez Explores Live Venue in ‘The Pavilion’ Video

Black-and-white clip promotes prog-rock band’s latest LP ‘Vaxis — Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures’

Coheed and Cambria showcase the mundanity and exhilaration of touring life with their new video for “The Pavilion (A Long Way Back).”

The black-and-white clip opens with frontman Claudio Sanchez handing off his electric guitar to a tech and drifting backstage as his bandmates continue to pummel through the string-heavy arena-rocker. Sanchez wanders through empty halls, alleyways and a kitchen — all before heading back into the venue to finish out the song.

“The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)” appears on the prog-rock band’s ninth LP, 2018’s Vaxis — Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, along with previously issued singles “The Dark Sentencer,” “Unheavenly Creatures,” “The Gutter” and “Old Flames.” 

Coheed and Cambria recently launches a co-headlining trek, “The Unheavenly Skye Tour,” with Mastodon and openers Every Time I Die. The hybrid name combines The Unheavenly Creatures with Mastodon’s 2009 record, Crack the Skye, which they’re playing in its entirety.

The joint tour continues Friday, May 31st in Atlanta, Georgia and wraps July 3rd in Irving, Texas.

