Coheed and Cambria: Choreography, Robbery Highlight ‘Old Flames’ Video

Coheed and Cambria enrich the conceptual universe of their upcoming LP, Vaxis: Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, with the theatrical, futuristic video for new single “Old Flames.”

The clip appears to explore the narrative of the album’s two main characters, Creature and Sister Spider, who also appear in the video for lead cut “Unheavenly Creatures.” The protagonists participate in a bank robbery, wielding guns and tying up customers as Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez croons the song’s lyrics. Meanwhile, the captives break out into intricate, artful choreography.

The video’s musical theater vibe fits with the song itself, which Sanchez wrote after gaining inspiration from the Brian De Palma film Phantom of the Paradise. “It’s basically a Seventies version of Phantom of the Opera, a movie musical,” he told Rolling Stone. “With ‘Old Flames,’ I was trying to write something that sounded a bit more Fifties. I just sat behind my digital piano in my living room and constructed the opening piano sequence. I wrote it from there on piano — it wasn’t written on guitar. To me, it had a pretty powerful chorus. After writing that song, that put me in this mindset of writing that sort of material.”

Vaxis: Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, Coheed and Cambria’s ninth LP, is out October 5th. The band previously previewed the project with new songs “The Gutter,” “Unheavenly Creatures” and “The Dark Sentencer.”

The quartet will launch a headlining U.S. tour on November 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their brief run of U.K. dates launches October 9th in Cardiff, Wales.