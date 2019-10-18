Hear Cody Simpson’s New Miley Cyrus-Inspired Song ‘Golden Thing’

Cody Simpson has released a stripped back new single, “Golden Thing,” which takes its inspiration from Miley Cyrus. The emotional song, performed mostly on acoustic guitar, pays tribute to Cyrus as he sings, “Diamond throne/ All on her own/ Coffee skin/ She let me in.”

The song, which Simpson teased earlier this week, has an intimate, low-key feel. “I sing softly to her,” Simpson croons. “In the last daylight/ And the chorus of birds/ In the heights of night/ And if we could be heard/ For whatever it’s worth/ The rulers in the sky/ They’d cry.”

Simpson wrote the song to help Cyrus recover from surgery and she encouraged him to release it to the public. He told People, “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.'”

Simpson’s last album, Free, dropped in 2015 (its single “Flower” notably featured art by Cyrus) and he’s been primarily focusing on acting since. The musician joined the cast of Broadway’s Anastasia musical last year as Dmitri and appeared in the production for several months. His band Cody Simpson and the Tide also released an EP, Wave One, in 2017 and toured in support of the release.

Cyrus, meanwhile, recently teamed up with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” a song off the soundtrack to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, in theaters November 15th. Her latest EP, She Is Coming, dropped earlier this year.