Billie Eilish, Radiohead Urge Climate Action in ‘Code Red Congress’ Campaign

A diverse group of artists, celebrities, and influencers — including Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Leonardo DiCaprio — have launched a day of social media action to push Congress to pass strong climate provisions in the Build Back Better budget legislation.

Using the hashtags #CodeRedClimate and #CodeRedCongress, the artists are urging fans to email their respective representatives to press for the largest climate protection bill in American history. Participants in the Code Red Congress campaign include Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Jon Batiste, Dave Matthews Band, Brittany Howard, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Graham Nash, Joan Baez, Wilco, Lindsey Buckingham, Carole King, Michael Franti, Melissa Etheridge, Bright Eyes, Deepak Chopra, and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

“Climate change from fossil fuel pollution is a justice issue, especially for vulnerable communities of color who contributed the least to the problem but are already suffering the most,” Ruffalo said in a statement. “Ultimately, we are all on the front lines of increasingly extreme weather. Congress must act to protect our nation and the world.”

Howard noted, “On tour, I’ve been able to see just how naturally beautiful this country is. We need to protect it and we need to protect us. We must save ourselves from harmful air pollution in our cities, from poisoning our rivers and drinking water, and move toward healing this great planet and each other.”

Congress plans to vote soon on the bill, which is expected to get the U.S. to 80% pollution-free electricity by 2030 and to provide major tax incentives for solar, wind, energy efficiency, a smart grid, electric cars, charging stations, geothermal, and batteries. It will also drive major investment into communities hardest hit by environmental injustice. The #CodeRedCongress campaign aims to create a grassroots counter-wave, as the artists enable the public to reach Congress.

For more information or to email your representative, go here.