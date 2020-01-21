Code Orange Plot Tour Ahead of ‘Underneath’ Album

Code Orange will hit the road for a U.S. in support of their upcoming LP, Underneath, this spring. The group has dubbed the trek the Underneath the Skin Tour, and the support acts include Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Year of the Knife and Machine Girl. Presales started today and the general on-sale date for tickets is January 24th.

The group teased its new record, due out March 13th, earlier this month with the release of a video for the song “Underneath.” The clip for the heavy yet melodic song shows singer-guitarist Reba Meyers and her bandmates in various darkly surreal settings, including a shot with cellophane-covered synchronized dancers.

“Underneath is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana,” drummer-vocalist Jami Morgan said in a statement. “Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter … plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath.”

Morgan co-produced the album with Nick Rasculinecz (Deftones, Alice in Chains) and Will Yip. The record features additional programming by Nine Inch Nails’ drummer, Chris Vrenna.

The band’s most recent album, Forever, topped Rolling Stone’s list of the 20 Best Metal Albums in 2017. The magazine wrote that the group boasted “state-of-the-art heaviness” on the record and that “Forever thrives on atmosphere as much as aggression.”

Code Orange Tour Dates

March 30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Peabody’s

April 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

April 4 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 7 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 9 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

April 10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

April 12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 21 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

April 23 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge*

April 24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick*

May 2 – Concord, SC @ Epicenter Festival

May 10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

* Show Me the Body are not playing these dates.