Code Orange’s ‘Swallowing the Rabbit Whole’ Video Crackles With Fire and Rage

Code Orange boasts a reconfigured lineup in their new video for “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole,” the second single off the metal band’s upcoming album Underneath.

For the first time since the band’s formation over a decade ago, founding drummer and lyricist Jami Morgan steps out from behind the drum kit to lead Code Orange through the new track.

The video opens with a man burning to death, only to wake up on a gurney. Over the course of the visual, the scorched skin heals, revealing Morgan as the victim. Footage of Code Orange raging through “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole” in an amplifier-filled room is intercut throughout.

“Like birds of prey spitting out the bone /Like watching my dreams come and go,” Morgan screams on the track. “You’re staring into your new god’s soul /I’m swallowing the rabbit whole.”

Underneath follows the band’s third LP Forever, which topped Rolling Stone’s list of the 20 Best Metal Albums of 2017.

“Underneath is the first piece of the puzzle that is our most subversive, intense and vicious record to date,” Morgan previously told Rolling Stone. “It’s a cathartic moment in an extremely psychologically disturbing journey. This song cracks opens the door to a central theme of the record: duality of self in a noisy, overcrowded, overstimulated society. It displays a few of the tools we have at our disposal, and we felt it would jar both fans of ours and those who have never heard us. At the end of the day, that’s what we are about: disruption. down. we. go.”

Code Orange have scheduled a North American tour in support of Underneath, as well as a slate of gigs on Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow.